This blog post was written by our consultant, Yerry Niko Borang, with contributions from the WITNESS Asia-Pacific team.

On October 17, 2024, filmmakers and human rights defenders (mostly from West Papua), participated in a webinar organized by WITNESS. The webinar discussed the challenges of using videos as evidence to obtain justice for cases of human rights violations. Such cases are often neglected in West Papua, or worse used to justify impunity.



While the webinar offered valuable insights from filmmakers and human rights defenders, the recording is not available for public viewing online. Given the sensitive nature of the discussion, particularly regarding the risks faced by those documenting human rights violations in West Papua, we prioritized the safety of those involved. We hope to find alternative ways to share key takeaways in the future while ensuring that the security of the participants and the integrity of the information are protected.



The full report of the webinar can be found here.

Paradox: When evidence is insufficient to be a tool of justice

Why does the utilisation of video in the pursuit of justice empower communities in some countries, but fall short as evidence of human rights violations in West Papua? This was the main focus of discussion during the webinar alongside how technology, truth and justice are interconnected in the events in West Papua.

The situation in West Papua is indeed a complicated one. There have been many human rights violations that have taken place in recent years including issues of racism in 2019, whereby Papuan students were discriminated against and forced to leave Java, torture of civilians by an army soldier, and other horrifying accounts, including extrajudicial killings. Despite video evidence documenting such violations, the perpetrators have yet to be held to account. Ironically, this evidence can actually be manipulated or used as part of a disinformation campaign by interested parties. Regardless of these challenges, there remain many opportunities for marginalised communities who wish to harness the power of technology to have their voices heard and to fight for justice.

During the webinar, Arul Prakkash from WITNESS highlighted that although the use of smartphones and social media have made it easier for people to record and share evidence of violence – technology also has its own threats and pitfalls. The same technology could be used to manipulate, distort, or even delete crucial evidence. In areas like West Papua, videos related to violence are occasionally deleted, ignored, or even twisted in order to support an authoritative narrative.

In spite of this, video evidence remains a crucial tool in advocating for human rights. The main challenge is ensuring that these videos are not only seen, but also safely archived.

Why the Community’s Voice Matters

Challenges pertaining to the showcasing of human rights violations are not just technical, but also an issue of who controls the narrative. Bernard Koten from SKPKC Fransiskan Papua lamented about the importance of engaging with local communities when documenting such human rights violations. In his opinion, the people who live in the villages and remote areas are the ones who truly understand the situation. His organisation works to ensure that it is the Papuans themselves who are at the front-line of documenting and sharing their stories.

“Besides, who better to tell the stories of the Papuan people other than the native themselves?” – Bernard Koten

The community’s perspective is important not only in terms of authenticity, but also because it helps to create a complete and accurate picture of what truly happens in the field. When observers outside of West Papua document the situation, they risk missing crucial contextual information or ignoring the daily struggles of those who are affected. Directly engaging with locals can help address these issues and ensure that the narrative is based on reality.

Fransiska Manam from Papuan Voices also echoed the same perspective during the webinar. She has first-hand experience of human rights violations in her community, which drives her commitment to amplify the voices of those whose rights have been violated. In her own words, “When the Papuans tell their stories, it comes from real experience”. She highlighted the crucial role Papuans have to keep sharing their own stories, in their own words, despite the risk.

Silence is not an option. She is of the opinion that the truth must be told, whatever the risk may be.

Video as Evidence: A Double-Edged Sword

Smartphones help people document video, but it remains a risky endeavor. In places such as West Papua, where government apparatus regularly targets activists and anyone who expresses their opinion, recording a video can be life-threatening. There is a real threat of arrest and/or intimidation. Disinformation can also help to bury valid evidence. Apart from that, videos can be deleted or manipulated, making it more difficult to authenticate.

A polished documentary video from West Papua that was broadcast on national television and widely shared online illustrates this concern. The video smeared the 2019 civilian Papuan protest as a provocation and incident well funded by Papuan exile in Europe. This deliberate shift in narrative not only undermined the truth, but also created confusion and doubt in the public’s understanding of the events. It highlights the increasing risks faced by human rights defenders who use technology to expose abuses.



That is what Yokbeth Felle of Lao-Lao Papua believes. During the webinar, she emphasised how a narrative is formed by the evidence we own. As an example, she spoke about the biases associated with colonialism. For example, most historical documents recorded how Dutch colonisation focused on “development”, which led a majority of people to conclude that the Dutch were “good colonizers”. In contrast, the present Indonesian army has been associated with violence. Yokbeth emphasised that these selective documentations have formed the Papuan perspective on their past and continue to influence the world’s perception toward their struggle to this day.

This is a reminder that our presentation of facts and the evidence we use to support them, can shape everyone’s understanding of events. Without accurate evidence, the people outside of Papua may never fully comprehend how much violence has occurred or the Papuan people’s struggle to obtain justice.

Digital Security to Safeguard Evidence

During the webinar, Raka Sudisman from TAPOL highlighted the importance of archiving video and its associations with digital security. TAPOL manages Papuan Behind Bars, which documents the lives of political prisoners, and the platform has itself faced numerous challenges related to digital security. As a result, they ensure that their platform utilises a safe and secure system such as Uwazi, initiated by Huridocs, to retain and manage their data. This measure is taken to protect the information from being hacked or monitored by the state.

At the end of the day, the fight for justice in West Papua is not the burden of one person or one organization—but a lesson in solidarity. Papuan people face enormous challenges, but through cooperation at the local, national, and international level, change is possible. This work involves sharing information, protecting those who document the truth, and ensuring that Papuan voices, the ones who are directly affected, are heard no matter what the challenges are.

Every attempt is meaningful, from backing up video, to verifying information, to amplifying community voices. These are crucial actions to ensure that events are seen, heard, and ultimately acted upon.

Addressing Challenge and A Solution

Whatever the challenges are, one thing is certain: the documentation work must continue. Collecting, archiving, and sharing video as evidence of human rights violations can be difficult, but it is crucial. As technology advances, the method to document human rights violations should likewise develop.

Social media can be an effective platform to disseminate information, but it also poses its own risks, especially when the content is censored or the algorithm is manipulated. Therefore, it is important for those who are documenting human rights violations to apply safe measures and to back up their data in several different locations. The efforts to fight impunity should be one step ahead by utilising technology, adapting to new tools, and continuing to regularly update documentation.

Documentation in the pursuit of justice must continue and should not be a project that merely starts and ends with funding. This should be a sustainable and collective effort, driven by directly-affected communities. Papuan Behind Bars, TAPOL, and other community-led archiving projects like Papuan Archive also face challenges, such as difficulties with information verification due to manipulation by unscrupulous parties. Nevertheless, they remain committed to ensuring that their stories are conveyed accurately and safely.

In terms of archiving, safety is key to ensuring that evidence can survive long term and be utilised in the judicial process. This is essential to fighting against disinformation and to ensure that justice is not lost to twisted narratives created by interested parties.

Conclusion: Call for Solidarity

Whatever the challenges may be, strategy and a vision for change, along with commitment, collaboration, and a pursuit of the truth, are more important than any recording tool or sharing platform you use. If you would like to participate in this movement, you can support and join activities organised by grassroot communities and organisations such as WITNESS, Papuan Voices, TAPOL, Lao-Lao Papua, SKPKC Franciscan Papua, and initiatives such as Papuan Behind Bars or Papuan Archive. Share their stories wherever you are. Protect existing videos and stand in solidarity with those fighting for justice in West Papua.



To further support this movement, please access our materials on how to filming protests in Papua and our archiving guidelines. Our tipsheet to Filming Protests in Papua and Archiving Quick Guide provide useful tips for safely documenting and preserving evidence of human rights violations. These materials are essential for those who wish to contribute to the ongoing struggle for justice and truth in Papua.

About the Author: Yerry Niko Borang is an independent journalist based in Yogyakarta, Indonesia. In 1998, he joined the student democracy movement, producing several bulletins, then helped rebuild Indymedia Jakarta in 2004. With over six years of experience as a radio/web/video journalist at VHR Media, he also collaborated with community radio and media networks. Since 2010, Yerry has worked with EngageMedia, a non-profit media and tech organization in the Asia-Pacific, and has facilitated digital security workshops across Asia and beyond.

Published on December 20, 2024.